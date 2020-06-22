MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members have approved a pair of alley vacations sought by property owners and one annexation request.
The council approved a request to vacate a 20-foot alley in the Highland Park No. 5 subdivision, which exists only on paper, City Clerk Ricky Williams said. The request was made by Simpson Auto Properties.
A second alley vacation was approved on behalf of Isbell Land Company in Union Terrace No. 2, another neighborhood that exists only on paper. The council vacated alleys in that neighborhood years ago, the clerk said.
The council also approved an annexation request by Thomson Rental Properties. The 12.26 acres of land adjoins the city in the Elledge Lane area. The property lies near a Norfolk Southern Railway line.
The company is expected to seek a rezoning request for a multi-family development on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.