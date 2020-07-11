TUSCUMBIA — First responders from a five-county area of northwest Alabama picked up personal protection equipment (PPE) Friday, courtesy of the Resource Conservation and Development Council and Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
RC&D provided Colbert EMA with a $14,999 grant to purchase items for distribution, including N-95 masks, surgical masks and gloves, according to Executive Director Lauranne James.
"As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our region, so must the availability of PPE for EMA and others tasked with maintaining public safety, and in some areas, directly responding to the COVID-19 outbreak," James said in a news release.
EMA Director Michael Smith said officials in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties decided who should receive the items based on who needed the equipment the most.
Vanessa King, RC&D office manager, said the money was split equally among the five agencies.
Winston County EMA Director Jimmy Madison said the EMA will keep the items in stock and hand them out to any agency that needs them, especially first responders.
"They don't do anyone any good sitting on a shelf," Madison said.
Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell said he will distribute some of the masks and gloves to health care providers, nursing homes, and first responders, including paramedics and law enforcement agencies. Some will be kept in house for emergencies.
"It's mainly for the first responders," Terrell said. "They're the ones who desperately need it."
Terrell, Madison, Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan and Franklin County EMA Director Mary Glass picked up their supplies Friday at the Colbert County EMA office in Tuscumbia.
