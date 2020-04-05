The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Shoals residents to bring their jobs into their homes and for some, it's the first time they've worked remotely.
Some are struggling to find strategies, techniques and even technology to help them be at their best while working away from their usual office environment.
For others, like Gary Alexander, working from home is standard. Alexander is a member of the Shoals Economic Development Authority’s Remote Shoals Participant Program.
He moved to Tuscumbia about three months ago to participate in SEDA’s program, which pays a $10,000 incentive to remote workers if they relocate to the Shoals.
While he’s been an insurance broker for 45 years, Alexander started telecommuting in 2015. He also runs a music business, MusicSpeaks.show, where he and his wife are singer/songwriters and provide inspirational keynote concerts around the area.
For him, working from home is nothing new. He has a designated home office where he works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sometimes breaking for lunch to eat downstairs with his wife Martha.
“When you’re telecommuting, you’re in a bubble,” Alexander said. “Same thing at home. It’s real easy to get inside your head. The most important thing is you’ve got to keep a routine. If you don't have a routine, you're basically not at work. You're just kind of out there flying in the breeze.”
At home, it’s easy for work flow to not be interrupted with no co-workers around. Breaks are important, he said, especially to push away when needed to avoid burnout.
Like someone would in the office, when the break for lunch or whatever else is over, it’s time to get back into “work mode.”
And when the time comes to stop work for the day, he stops, trying to mirror exactly what he’d do if he were in the office.
“It's all about having a regime, and doing the things that you're used to doing, without all that guilt of ‘I'm not in the office,’” Alexander said.
Caitlin Holland is the Shoals Chamber of Commerce president, and while the office is closed she said she and her husband take turns using their basement as a work space. Their hours are modified to allow for peak productivity.
“This has been quite the adjustment,” Holland said. “It may not be a traditional eight-hour work day for a little while. You may have to try to pack as much as you can into a couple of hours and be pleased with whatever progress you make.”
Holland keeps her work materials in the basement to separate from her home life upstairs. With two kids, it’s difficult to not want to be around them when working, but she cuts herself off until the work day is over.
She said it can be frustrating not to have most of the resources she would typically have at the office. The positive, however, is the business officials she works with are understanding given the way work is currently for most people.
“As hard as this has been and as on edge as we all seem to be, working with another has been refreshing,” Holland said. “We’re trying to give each other enough grace as possible through this.”
Holland’s co-worker, Kate Brown, is the vice president of business relations and business growth at the Chamber.
If a daily routine for Brown has her checking her emails first but she notices things to clean up around the house, she’s cognizant of making sure they both are taken care of accordingly.
“I have to be intentional about yes, I’m operating in my home, but currently my home is also my work space. I have to honor each one,” she said.
She’s also learned of an application called TeamViewer, which if run on both office and home computers, allows access to documents and materials at both locations.
Ashley Morrow, a managing partner at Click Synergy, manages Shoppes at Coldwater in Tuscumbia where currently customers aren’t allowed in the store, but she has at least one worker in the shop to handle upkeep.
Others work from home, managing the store’s social media account, where most of the shopping occurs at this time.
Morrow is getting creative online, going live on the store’s Facebook shopping group to connect with customers. She’s found people are looking for ways to support small businesses.
While she does own the shop, it’s also a business incubator, so when working from home she doubles as a business consultant helping other businesses all over the United States.
Morrow, like others, has learned that a routine helps her from feeling overwhelmed.
The biggest aspect, however, is thinking in the short term.
“I can’t worry about what’s going to happen in August, I have to worry about what’s going to happen two weeks from now," she said. "That is a time I can plan for. I’m trying to take things in more of a bite-size increment, so I’m not biting off more than I can chew.”
She said if she can't be her best for her customers, she hits pause for that day.
“I’m trying to learn to pace myself and give myself some pace to just be,” Morrow said. “Nobody expects you to be on every single day. That’s exhausting when you're dealing with a global pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.