There is a critical need for donations to the Empty Table Fund to help the Salvation Army meet the needs of residents in the Shoals.
The Empty Table Fund is sponsored by the TimesDaily and is a campaign of public donations going to the Salvation Army to benefit residents in need in our area. The campaign started before Thanksgiving. This year's goal is $38,000. To date, the total in donations is only $4,945.
The Empty Table Fund will help in multiple ways including to provide food and shelter to local residents. The campaign continues through to the end of the year.
Contributions may be brought to the TimesDaily office at 219 W. Tennessee St. in Florence or mailed to: TimesDaily Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631.
Donors to the Empty Table Fund to date include: Anne and George Petty, $100; Al and Dianne Freeze, $100; Peter and Nancy Larsen, $100; Richard and Carol Sheridan, $50; Sue Willingham, $500; Tom McDonald, $50; Lynda P. Acres, $500; Killen United Methodist Church, $400; Jot White Trousdale, $100; Pierian Study Club, $125; Gloria P. Brown, $25; Madison Town and Country Bridal Shoppe, $575; Martha and William Gilley, $100; P. Roberts, in memory of Clyde Roberts, $1,000; anonymous donors, $1,220.
