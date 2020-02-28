CULLMAN — An Alabama inmate convicted of murder in a 1993 slaying has been recaptured following a standoff that ended days of freedom, officials said.
Daniel Miner, 43, surrendered to authorities late Thursday, the Department of Corrections said in an announcement. He had been on the loose since fleeing from a work release center in Childersburg on Feb. 22.
While the state said Miner was captured in Cullman County, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the man was captured there following a standoff. The counties share a border that crosses a mostly rural area.
Authorities surrounded a building where Miner and another person were located, according to the statement. Miner remained inside after the other person surrendered and indicated he had a bomb, the agency said.
Miner emerged after officers used an armored vehicle to insert tear gas into the structure, Morgan County officials said, and there was no indication any explosives were found.
Miner was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1994 after being convicted of murder in Marshall County. He was convicted of killing a man during a robbery in 1993.
The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $10,000 reward for Miner, but it was unclear whether the money played a role in his arrest. Authorities hadn't reported any sightings of Miner between his escape and his capture, which happened near the county where he was sentenced.
