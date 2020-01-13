Events are planned in Florence and Russellville to commemorate and observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Kappa Nu Lambda Chapter will have its 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Monday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence. This year’s theme is “It’s 2020, what vision does your mirror reveal?”
Guest speaker will be John Carter, pastor of Pleasant Hill M.B. Church in South Haven, Mississippi.
Individual tickets are $25 from any member of the local chapter. Table sponsorships are also available for $275 (table of 10).
All proceeds from this event will go toward the fraternity's Educational Foundation, which supports the Undergraduate Scholarship Program, Project Alpha, First of All We Vote, Go to High School, Go to College, the Mentoring Breakfast Project, and the Alpha Gents Academy.
For more information text or call 256-768-5960 or email shepp1906@gmail.com
In Russellville, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day Commemorative march will be followed by a program at the A.W. Todd Centre on the corner of Montgomery and Washington Street. Scheduled activities include:
- 10:40 a.m. – Police escort of tour bus from the state line to A.W. Todd Centre
- 10:50 a.m. – Line up for the march on Montgomery Street and proceed to North Jackson Street
- 11 a.m. – Start the march to Franklin County Courthouse on North Jackson Street
- 11:15 a.m. – Arrive at the courthouse
- 11:40 a.m. – Arrive at A.W. Todd Centre by way of South Washington Street
- 12:40 a.m. – Program starts
