FLORENCE — Pope's Tavern will host the "Every Light a Prayer for Peace" event.
The free program is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. It is sponsored by the Florence Council of Garden clubs.
The statewide program honors veterans, and will include a presentation of the flag by Boy Scouts, music by Forrest Hills Honor Choir, lighting of the Christmas memory tree, refreshments, and free admission to the newly renovated Pope's Tavern museum.
It is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes.
