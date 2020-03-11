Shoals residents awoke Tuesday to news reports that convicted killer Steve Ray Murphy had escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville only to learn soon after the notorious convict had been captured.
Later in the day, however, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported the 64-year-old Murphy never actually left the facility.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said he received an alert regarding the "escape," then received another alert stating Murphy had been captured. Williamson said he didn't receive anything indicating the escape never took place.
Murphy and an accomplice, Trent O'Neal Townsend, were convicted of capital murder in the April 1983 death of Greg Ayers, who was killed during a robbery at the Red Ace gas station in Tuscumbia. It was Ayers' first night on the job.
Williamson said Ayers' father came to his office Tuesday wanting to know more about Murphy's alleged escape.
"He was very concerned," Williamson said.
The sheriff said he learned that Murphy had been "captured" while the man was in his office.
Department of Corrections officials said they released the escape alert "out of an abundance of caution" when Murphy was not where he was supposed to be during a headcount at the prison.
Murphy had escaped from the prison in the 1980s and in 2001.
Williamson's predecessor, former sheriff Ronnie May, was an investigator in the Colbert County Sheriff's Department in April 1983 when Ayers was killed.
He said Murphy and Townsend had robbed multiple businesses in the Florence area before they were captured. He said the pair were brazen, dangerous and didn't mind if their victims knew who they were.
"Tuscumbia P.D. had asked us to help them work the case," May said. "Of course, during the whole time working the homicide case, they (Murphy and Townsend) were robbing stores in Florence and other places."
During the investigation, May said he spoke to members of Murphy's family and subsequently received a call from Murphy, who was willing to turn himself in at a location in rural Tennessee.
He and then FBI agent Roy Long went to a small corner store. After they arrived, Murphy walked out of the store with a drink in his hand and gave himself up.
Murphy was placed in the Colbert County Jail, but while he was incarcerated, Murphy noticed work being done on the air conditioning system, May said. There was a 3 foot by 1 1/2 foot opening behind one of the HVAC units and Murphy used the small opening to escape, May said
He was recaptured and eventually convicted in Colbert County Circuit Court of capital murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
May said Murphy and Townsend vowed not to spend their lives in prison. Eight years after Ayers' death, and after being stabbed in prison, Townsend hanged himself.
"Steve never completed the pact," May said.
