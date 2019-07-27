SHEFFIELD — A former NFL player returned to his old stomping grounds Thursday to encourage local youth to stay in school.
The Rev. Byron Franklin, a 1970s graduate of Sheffield High School, was the last of nearly 10 speakers in this summer’s “Don’t Quit” series at the Michael Center.
The series aims to bring in speakers like Franklin to inspire young Sheffield students to stay on the path to success, according to Nancy Darby, of VFW Auxiliary 8640.
“They’ve got some good speakers in there — good boosters for the children to hear,” she said.
Franklin relayed some of his own experiences growing up as he engaged each young attendee, asking them what their dreams are and what they think it will take to reach them.
He recalled deciding at a young age to play college football, which he said took plenty of practice, hard work in school, and shutting out the voices of naysayers.
He compared various obstacles — such as drugs, alcohol and toxic messages —to the “Lion King” character Scar.
“You have a position that God has placed for you in your life, and there are a lot of Scars out there that want to take it from you,” he warned the students. “Your job is to not allow Scar to rob you of what God wants for you.”
After failing the seventh grade, Franklin said he turned his life around and ended up at Auburn University before playing wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.
“I needed that because if I was going to go off to college, my grades had to be right,” he said.
Whether the goal is to become a policeman or play in the NBA, Franklin told the students it will take hard work both in and out of school, as well as focusing on “the right things” to reach those goals.
Franklin’s father, Milton, said he is proud of his son’s constant efforts to help others.
Byron Franklin acknowledged his father’s role in helping him succeed as well, at one point recalling a time his father put in a pit of sawdust and woodchips by their house so he could practice the long jump at home.
“Children always need the support of their parents,” Milton said. “We never know what they want to decide to do in life. We just support them and encourage them and tell them to keep the Lord in their life.”
Darby said she thought Franklin’s words of encouragement were powerful. She added that his honest recounting of some of the setbacks he faced was important for the students to hear.
“The children need that, don’t they?” she said. “It’s good for them to know somebody that they admire has made a mistake, too, but they got out. They didn’t just lay down; they got up with the help of God.”
In addition to the "Don’t Quit" series, Darby said students had a chance this summer to take part in computer classes, exercising, beginning Spanish lessons and STEM activities such as building robots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.