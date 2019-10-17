HUNTSVILLE — A former Alabama sheriff will avoid going to prison after pleading guilty to failing to file tax returns.
News outlets report a federal magistrate sentenced former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin to two years on probation during a hearing in Huntsville today.
The 55-year-old Franklin also must perform 300 hours of community service.
Franklin faced a maximum sentence of six months in prison for failing to file tax returns for 2015. That same year she had taken $160,000 from a jail food account and provided it to a car lot.
Franklin and her lawyer had argued the money was a loan, but a judge concluded it was personal income.
Franklin didn't seek re-election to a third term last year. She told reporters the episode is behind her now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.