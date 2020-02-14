MOULTON — Jurors have acquitted a former middle school teacher who was charged with having sex with a student after she admitted a relationship to authorities.
An 11-man, one-woman panel returned the verdict in favor of Taylor Brooks Boyles, 30, of Moulton, on Thursday. She collapsed into a chair and sobbed at the decision.
A former student testified the two had sex twice in 2017 when he was a senior at Moulton High School, and jurors saw a videotape in which Boyle told authorities said she had sex with the youth, who was 18 at the time. She was later fired and arrested.
Defense attorney Mark Boyle argued that Boyle, who did not testify, was confused and under stress when she made the statements. He also questioned why prosecutors didn't call additional witnesses.
"And the state didn't prove that (Boyles) knowingly engaged in sex with the student," Dutton told jurors during his closing argument. "Was she awake? Was she cognitive? There was no physical evidence presented in this case."
Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett asked jurors to convict the woman.
"The statute is clear," he said. "While she was a teacher and (the youth) was a student, they had sex. They had sex two times. … Our Legislature passed a law and we are bound to follow it."
After the trial, jury foreman Samuel Todd Kerby told The Decatur Daily the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
