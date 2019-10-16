FLORENCE — Three men – two who serve in law enforcement and one as a firefighter – were surrounded by family, colleagues and other supporters Tuesday as they accepted an award from the Exchange Club.
The club presents awards each year to members of local law enforcement and fire departments who go above and beyond in their commitment to serving the community.
Recipients are selected by their peers in their respective departments. Each receives a commemorative plaque and an American flag.
This year’s recipients are Rodney Ezekiel, engineer with the Florence Fire/Rescue Department; Sgt. Jason Fort, Florence Police Department; and James DiStefano, investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
“Any definition of a successful life must include service to others,” said club president, James Barnett, quoting former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, as he addressed the recipients. “We sincerely appreciate the work you do for the community, and it’s our honor and privilege having you here today to recognize you all.”
Ezekiel is a graduate of Central High School and has been with Florence Fire/Rescue for about seven years. In his 15 years as a firefighter, he has also worked with Sheffield Fire/Rescue, exiting at the rank of lieutenant.
Ezekiel has completed training courses for emergency medical technician and hazardous materials technician. He was also chosen as “Rookie of the Year” in 2003 and 2004 while with the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s an honor to be awarded 'Firefighter of the Year,'” Ezekiel said. “Our peers are the ones that nominate us for this award, and that means a great deal.”
Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins said he wanted to let Ezekiel know he appreciates him.
“He’s very professional and consistent and thorough with the things that he does for the department,” Perkins said. “He’s also been assisting out in the county with our firetrucks and everything, so he’s a well-rounded guy. He does a lot of things.”
Fort, an alumnus of the University of North Alabama, began working with Florence Police in 2005. He is assigned to the Patrol Division and he supervises one of the night shifts.
He has also served as a diver on the Water Rescue and Recovery team, served as a field training officer, and a police K-9 handler. He continues his K-9 work as a regional patrol and detection canine judge with the United States Police Canine Association.
While attending the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he earned the Director’s Award. He was also named "Officer of the Year" twice by the Florence Police Department and once by the Florence Optimist Club.
Fort thanked club members for their time and recognition.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler acknowledged the excellence of Fort and others despite mounting responsibilities and quick turnover rates in the industry.
“We’re having to manage a whole lot more issues, and these guys ... take a great deal of responsibility,” he said. “They take their service in this community very seriously. This is his second time to be recognized by his peers. I appreciate it.”
DiStefano, who earned a law enforcement award in May at a joint Rotary meeting, has worked locally in law enforcement for more than 15 years. He worked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center starting in 2002 before being hired in 2004 as a UNA police officer.
Since 2007, DiStefano has worked as a Lauderdale County deputy.
He was selected as the first domestic violence investigator assigned to the Domestic Violence Task Force in 2013. The next year, he was assigned to One Place of the Shoals, working all domestic violence cases in the county.
He has been working sexual assault cases and crimes against children with One Place since 2017. He was assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children task force last year.
“He has one of the toughest crimes to investigate that we have in our profession,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. “When you start investigating child sexual abuse, it’s tough. To investigate it properly, you have to get right in the middle of all that stuff, so it’s a very challenging job emotionally and physically.”
“Great job you guys do, and I appreciate your services to this department and this community,” Tyler added. “Job well done — all three of you.”
