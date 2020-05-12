SHEFFIELD — Motorists who travel Hatch Boulevard should be ready for delays Wednesday and Thursday while the Tennessee Valley Authority moves power lines near the Ashe Boulevard overpasses.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said the work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The work is being done ahead of the replacement of the Ashe Boulevard overpasses on U.S. 72/43, known locally as Hatch Boulevard.
Lanes may be blocked for 10 to 20 minutes at a time at different times throughout the day, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Burkett said.
