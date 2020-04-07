MUSCLE SHOALS — A voltage regulator explosion at the Jackson Substation caused a brief power outage early Monday, Mayor David Bradford said.
The explosion happened about 12:30 a.m. knocked out power for about 1 1/2 hours, Bradford said.
"We got it bypassed and the power back on in an hour and a half," Bradford said. "Luckily we have spares to swap out."
The explosion caused a bright orange fireball, but the fire went out by itself, he said. He said the fire department arrived, but were sent home because there was no danger of the fire spreading or causing more damage.
