FLORENCE — Beginning today, the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will host a traveling exhibit that packs a big impression into a tiny package.
The “Exquisite Miniatures” exhibit will feature 50 tiny paintings until Nov. 29.
The paintings typically measure less than 9 square inches, according to information from the artists. Magnifying glasses will be on hand to allow visitors to examine the intricate details in each work.
Florence Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan said she admires the depth in many of the works, particularly in a tiny rendering of boats on the water.
The artists behind the miniature masterpieces are Wes and Rachelle Siegrist, a husband-and-wife duo who have come to be referred to as “World Ambassadors for Miniature Art.”
The Siegrists aim to "reflect broad and diverse encounters with nature" in their works. Many of their paintings emphasize biodiversity, as well as the ecology of humans and wildlife.
“Miniature painting is kind of a historic art form, and these paintings in particular are incredibly detailed,” said Christi Britten, program coordinator for Kennedy-Douglass. “In fact, a lot of them look like photographs. It’s very surprising.
“The tools for painting in miniature are even different from painting on a regular-sized canvas. The degree of precision is pretty fascinating, too. It’s not just novel, but extremely technical.”
Actress and storyteller Dolores Hydock will make an appearance at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in connection with the exhibition. Hydock will tell a story she calls “It’s the Little Things,” in which she will discuss five small objects that connect our world with the Dutch Golden Age.
“Dolores Hydock’s story will be another interesting way to tie in the relationship between small objects and miniature art,” Britten added.
The Exquisite Miniatures exhibition originated in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2010 and has since traveled to nearly 30 venues across the United States. It is scheduled to continue touring until 2023.
The exhibition's arrival in Florence marks its first visit to Alabama. It won’t return to the state until 2022, when it makes a stop at the Evelyn Burrow Museum in Hanceville.
