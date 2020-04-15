The days heading toward April 15 usually signal the final stretch run for Lisa Patterson and other tax professionals in the Shoals area.
But this tax season is far from ordinary.
"Usually, the two to three weeks before April 15 you don't do anything but tax returns," said Patterson of the Florence accounting firm Patterson, Prince & Associates. "This year's been really odd."
She estimates 75% of her clients have their returns completed, but with the filing deadline expanded to July 15, there's still a lot of work to do.
"When you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, you can run that last half mile really fast," she said.
With that light pushed back until well into summer, the firm is bracing for an unusually long haul.
"We're really tired," Patterson said. "Our staff works really hard."
Frank Spires, a CPA and owner of Spires & Associates PC in Florence, said when the extended tax filing deadline was announced, he saw a definite slacking of people rushing to get tax information to him.
“We stopped reminding people to bring their information in as we’re seeing quite a few clients take advantage of that later deadline,” he said. “But there were some who were intent on getting them filed by April 15 regardless, and those refunds are coming in promptly.
"It’s been an odd mixture really, during a really strange time.”
Spires and his employees ceased seeing clients in the office last month, opting to do drop-off and pick-up business by curbside with baskets to collect and disperse necessary information.
“We’ve had several clients who are working remotely from home now and are struggling to meet their (financial) obligations,” Spires said. “I’m sure it will take a while for people to be able to bounce back.”
The new COVID-19 guidelines requiring non-essential workers to remain at home have prompted more work via telephone and digitally for Spires and his employees, but his priority is to relieve as much stress as possible on his clients.
Spires said the most pressing issue now is getting information to his small business clients.
“We’ve been getting lots of calls on the stimulus checks and the Paycheck Protection Program, and we’re just now getting information out to our clients on that,” he said.
“Our priority has become helping our clients obtain information on those various SBA (Small Business Administration) programs. They’re looking to stay afloat now. They’re not looking six months down the road.
"Our clients have been great to not pressure us," Spires said. "They realize we’re all in this together, and I’ve sensed a real attitude of cooperation.”
Patterson's firm has closed its lobby due to COVID-19, and a sign out front directs clients to a phone number to call for information and assistance.
"The staff is allowed to work from home, but it's their choice," Patterson said. "Some have decided to work in the office."
Online capabilities are easing the process.
"We can do a lot of tax preparation that way," Patterson said. "We have eSign, where we can electronically work on the return and file it and they can sign it, then it pops right back to us."
Sheffield certified public accountant Tim Leigh said his offices are "locked down," but accountants are busy behind closed doors, or in some cases working remotely.
They have a mail slot and outside drop box, Leigh said, and they will walk outside, get papers and talk to people at their cars from a proper distance.
"It's a different world," Leigh said. "Some employees, because of the situation, are working at home. We have a cloud-based software, so that hasn't been a problem."
He said much of their business has involved helping clients who own small businesses apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans that were made available through the CARES Act.
"There's a lot that goes into it that some companies wouldn't have the manpower to pull it together," Leigh said.
Kerry Underwood, a partner in the firm, said while some accountants are working on loan applications, others are working on individual tax returns, primarily clients who anticipate tax refunds.
Underwood, who also is Tuscumbia's mayor, said they're conducting "appointments" over the phone in place of in-person meetings. A lot of business is being conducted via email, he said.
The past 10 days, he said, have been devoted to SBA loan applications.
He said the firm spent about six weeks doing tax season work before the pandemic caused the firm to temporarily close its doors to the public.
-- TimesDaily staff writers Bernie Delinski, Lisa Singleton-Rickman and Russ Corey contributed to this report.
