FLORENCE — An opportunity to welcome autumn and receive blessings occurs Wednesday at the Florence Indian Mound and Museum.
The outdoor Fall Equinox Ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m., presented by the CORE Center and Friends of the Mound on Wednesday.
Organizers ask that those attending the sunset event arrive at the mound no later than 5:15 p.m. and wear white.
In the event of adverse weather, the ceremony will be at the CORE Center.
For more information, call Deborah Carter at 256-386-9804 or 256-314-4542.
