TUSCALOOSA — A noon memorial Sunday for investigator Dornell Cousette, who was shot to death while trying to make an arrest on last Monday took place in the in the gymnasium of Shelton State Community College.
Burial was in Cousette's hometown of Aliceville.
Cousette was fatally wounded after following a suspect into a house. A suspect is in custody, charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting.
The 40-year-old Cousette is survived by two daughters and his fiance. He was a military veteran and had been with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for 13 years.
