FLORENCE — They came in droves Sunday to meet the coaches, athletes and cheerleaders who represent the University of North Alabama.
UNA Fan Fest gives the public the opportunity to get up close with the people who drive UNA athletics. The event took place at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium at Cox Creek Park, located off Chisholm Road.
Team schedules and autographs were offered at the free event, and there were activities for kids that included interaction with the athletes.
