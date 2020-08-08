The MotorTrend TV series, "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," which features Muscle Shoals' Eric Malone and his team of experts, has earned a second season on the Discovery company's affiliate network.
The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2021.
The show takes viewers inside the world of grudge racing throughout the southern U.S. Season one quickly became MotorTrend TV's number two series for men ages 18-34. It was number four in the 25-54 category and a top 10 series overall.
The show follows Malone and his team as they compete in races on closed tracks. His Team 256 takes the slowest car from an opposing team, upgrades it with limited time and money, then races the opposing team in their transformed vehicle.
Episodes from season one are streaming now on the MotorTrend app.
"Our viewers are intrigued by the often unseen and unheard-of southern grudge racing scene, as well as the competitive, talented people who work hard to advance their passion," said Mike Suggett, head of programming and development, MotorTrend Group.
