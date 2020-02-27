TUSCUMBIA — The father of a 4-year-old girl found wandering in a field in Colbert County earlier this month turned himself in to the Colbert County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Eric Scott Fugate, 29, 2805 Alabama 63, Phil Campbell, was charged with one count of willful abuse of a child under 18 for allowing the child to wander away from the family's McDaniel Road residence on more than one occasion.
Williamson said Fugate posted a $10,000 bond and was released shortly after he turned himself in.
Mayfield turned herself in Feb. 19 after learning warrants for her arrest had been issued.
"They knew we were looking for them," the sheriff said.
The couple is accused of allowing their 4-year-old daughter to wander away from their home into nearby woods and pastures on two occasions. The last time, Williamson said the Department of Human Resources was contacted and the couple's children were placed in DHR custody.
According to an affidavit signed by sheriff's deputy Jonathan Harkins, on Feb. 12 a construction worker spotted the child walking in a pasture wearing only pants. He placed a coat around the girl and took her back to the house he was remodeling, the deputy said.
While they were there, the father walked up to the house looking for the child.
He said the child's home was about 2 miles from where she was found.
It was apparently the second time the child had wandered away from the house partially clothed.
The deputy said he was advised that a similar incident occurred in Russellville.
The affidavit states both parents were at home when the child wandered off.
It also states that both parents submitted to drug tests and the father tested positive for opiates.
