FLORENCE — Ashley Robinson said “yes” when her finance popped the question in December, and now is looking for all the help she can find to plan a perfect wedding day.
And Susannah Lee and Mark Davis took advantage of the day to sample the cakes from the caterer they've hired for their reception.
They were among hundreds of brides-to-be, newly marrieds, and more than a few grooms-to-be who attended the 2020 Happily Ever After Spring Bridal Show on Saturday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. The event was presented by Faye Mann, the TimesDaily, and Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa.
Vendors and organizers alike said it was the largest bridal show yet. Faye Mann, who is celebrating 50 years in the wedding industry this year, said vendors were as far away as Huntsville and Decatur, as well as the “wonderful group of local vendors who return every year.”
"It’s the best show we’ve ever had,” Mann said. “We have several (vendors) from Huntsville and Tennessee and . . . four or five from the Huntsville-Decatur area. We preach networking. That’s the secret to this show. That’s what I’ve preached for 50 years, is networking, and it’s worked well.”
Mann was honored at the conclusion of the event's fashion show with a special award presented by TimesDaily Publisher Darrell Sandlin. Randy Pettus returned as master of ceremonies for the event's fashion show and summed up Mann's expertise.
"If you’ve got questions about wedding planning, Faye Mann has the answer," he said.
Expertise from the vendors is what Robinson was looking for at the bridal show. She said she is looking at a February 2021 wedding date and already is feeling overwhelmed with the details in planning a wedding for 200 people. She said attending the bridal show helps.
“I just like to see the different options, and just to get to meet with everybody is great – to kind of get an idea of who you will be working with, and meeting all the vendors.”
She is looking to have an outdoor ceremony with the reception taking place indoors, a bit risky for February. She said she checked the weather the past three years for February and temperatures ranged from high in the 60s to lows in the 30s.
“We’re going to try to find a venue that has a back-up plan if it rains,” she said. “We’ve been kind of frazzled by the whole thing. (Coming to the bridal show) is a really good opportunity to come and check everybody out and make sure I’m not missing anything. I’ve … Googled a lot of things, but it’s really awesome to come and be able to talk to everybody in person.”
Vendors, too, said the face-to-face time with couples at the bridal show is a good way to break the ice.
Jill Larkin, of Jill’s Sweet Memories, said there was a steady flow of people all day.
“They're all asking questions — they're wanting information, and they’re looking for the best bang for their buck,” she said. “They want to know all that you include and if you’re going to come set it up, or if this is a drop off only kind of thing.” She said the dates for weddings ran the gamut from as early as May and July of this year to two years away. And there was the poplar date of Oct. 10, 2020 (10-10-20).
Tina Parker, of Bellaria Cakes by Tina, was a vendor at the show for the first time this year and said the steady stream of people at her booth made it practically impossible to take a break, but “that’s a good problem to have.” She said she’s already had three requests for the same date in September and noted how brides are savvy these days about quality.
“They're asking do I make from scratch, which I do,” she said. “Brides are becoming a little more sophisticated now in the online age. They go to Pinterest and see wedding cakes and say, ‘I want that cake.’ And not everybody offers those cakes, and I do, and that's why I'm here.”
Terri Brown, of Kiss the Bride wedding planner, echoed Faye Mann’s praise of vendors at the show who help each other by referring potential clients to others in the room. “This is a great show and the vendors work great together and network. And the brides have been really sweet. Sometimes people just really don't realize what they need.”
And if you’ve ever attended a wedding reception with a potato bar where guests can choose their toppings, Jessica Stutts, with Ricks Barbecue, had information not only on that but on the restaurant’s famous baked potato salad.
“We have referrals for our baked potato salad – everybody’s been loving it,” she said.
There were even new brides at the event, like Mitanna Johnston, who got married in January but is planning a ceremony for next year. She attended the show so she could look around “to see if we can come up with ideas.” And learn things she said she would have never thought of, like insurance. At a previous show she said she learned the benefits of having bridal insurance for the big day.
Dillon Roberts was among many grooms who attended the bridal show. He and his finance Whitney Borden have planned a July wedding and were especially looking for a photographer. He said he didn’t have to be dragged to the event.
“It’s not so bad,” he said. “She said it’s free food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.