CHEROKEE — The removal of liquid waste from the Cherokee Industrial Landfill has resumed following a ruling by a federal bankruptcy judge in Atlanta, Georgia.
The judge hearing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case against CWI Cherokee Landfill issued the order on Monday, which allowed the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority to resume removing leachate from the landfill.
John Simmons, an engineer with Southern Environmental Engineering, told members of the solid waste authority on Friday trucks have been hauling leachate at a rate of about 12,000 gallons per day.
Simmons said there was roughly 1 million gallons of leachate remaining in the landfill cells and in frac tanks leased to store the waste until it can be removed from the site.
The leachate is being hauled to a disposal site in Memphis, Tennessee.
He told authority members the amount of waste being removed should double this week. He expects to hear from a trucking firm Monday.
Simmons said decreasing the amount of leachate at the facility is one of the keys to it being allowed to reopen. Another goal is to improve the dirt covering that helps prevent rainwater from entering the landfill cells and percolating through the waste.
The facility was ordered by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to halt accepting waste due to various violations of its permit.
Once leachate levels are reduced and the covering is improved, the authority can ask the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to inspect the landfill. If it meets ADEM requirements, it would be allowed to reopen.
"We have to notify them we've complied with the order," Simmons said. "We have to be in compliance."
The landfill permit is assigned to the authority, not CWI.
Reopening the landfill would be good news for paper products producer Essity, which has been forced to dispose of its waste in a Morgan County landfill since the CWI facility closed.
Steve Edwards, the plant's site manager, told members of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority paper waste disposal costs have increased to the point the company is spending about $500,000 per month disposing of waste.
"We need help," Edwards said. "I appreciate your efforts. I appreciate you sticking to it."
The federal bankruptcy case has superseded the authority's efforts in Colbert County Circuit Court to take over the operation of the landfill, which it owns but leases to CWI to operate.
While the authority can only remove leachate from the site, CWI can continue to cover waste with dirt and make other improvements to the site. It cannot, however, accept waste until ADEM's order is satisfied.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.