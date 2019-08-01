MUSCLE SHOALS — More than $800,000 in damage claims have been filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency response, debris removal, overtime, equipment rentals, damage to roadways and other items related to the February flood, city officials said.
The bulk of the city's claims, about $478,000, are for items such as overtime for the police, fire and street departments, pump rentals, materials and equipment usage, Mayor David Bradford said.
The city just received a check for $5,900, which was the reimbursement for a $7,900 debris removal claim.
The city had to rent portable pumps to remove water from the retention ponds in Nathan Estates and Cornelius Landing.
There were also expenses related to a washed out storm drain on Brown Street that caused a cavity to form under the street. The street is near a large retention pond that was filled to capacity during the flood.
Bradford said police had to remain in Nathan Estates 24 hours per day to ensure only residents entered the flood-stricken portion of the neighborhood.
"We used manpower from every department we had," the mayor said.
He said Recreation Department employees had to be on hand while the recreation center at Gattman Park was used as a temporary shelter for Colbert and Lawrence County residents. There was also an undetermined amount of flood damage to portions of the Cypress Lakes Golf Course.
There was additional fuel usage, which was submitted.
"We have to count all those things together as part of response and recovery," Bradford said.
Public Works Director Butch Fleming said overtime hit his department hard.
"We had to man those pumps 24 hours a day for about two to three weeks," he said. "It could have been a lot worse if we hadn't brought those pumps in."
In addition to the damage on Brown Street, a portion of the shoulder of Tennessee River Drive in the Steenson Hollow area was washed out, Fleming said.
City Engineer Brad Williams said he submitted about $300,000 in estimated repairs to roads that were submerged for several days.
The consulting engineering firm Terracon took core samples in March from submerged streets in Nathan Estates and portions of Sheridan, Franklin and Roosevelt avenues near the Wilson Dam Road retention pond, Williams said.
The firm's report indicated that the submerged streets showed "a reduction in strength," he said.
Officials from the Muscle Shoals electric and water boards were unavailable, but Bradford said he didn't think they had significant damage claims, if any.
"It's been time consuming," the mayor said of the claims process. "(City Clerk) Ricky Williams and the department heads are doing a good job getting everything together and in the proper form for FEMA. I think we did the best we could considering we had to respond to the actual emergency and carry on daily operations."
