MUSCLE SHOALS — Cypress Lakes Golf Course will have fewer bunkers once damage caused by the 2019 flood is repaired later this year.
Scott Arndt, general manager of the Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis Facility, said bids will be opened Thursday for a project to repair 20 bunkers that were damaged during last year's historic flood.
"The way the bunkers are constructed, there is a base layer of dirt and gravel with some drains in it," Arndt said. "On top of that goes a fabric layer. With all that rain that we got, the water got into it and behind that fabric layer, which ended up causing a bunch of issues with them."
Arndt said a bunker or sand trap normally has 5 to 6 inches of sand on top of the fabric layer. He said the fabric layer could come through the sand and that creates a hazard when golfers swing a club in the bunker.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide 75% of the cost to repair the bunkers while the state will provide another 12.5%. The city will pay the remaining 12.5%.
The estimated cost of the repairs is $115,000.
Arndt said the project will restore 20 of the course's 53 bunkers. Cypress Lakes maintenance workers are in the process of filling in the other 33 bunkers with dirt and will cover them with sod, he said.
The contractor who ultimately repairs the bunkers will complete the work so it appears the old bunkers never existed, Arndt said.
Once the bids are opened and reviewed, the city council will select the low bidder who meets the project specifications.
