FLORENCE — A crew from Coldwater Landscapes of Muscle Shoals is expected to complete work today on a perimeter fence around the parking lot at the Cypress Creek kayak/canoe launch on Cox Creek Parkway.
The parking lot has been closed while contractors complete landscaping, parking lot striping, and other finishing touches at the popular launch area. The city has added additional signage to the lot.
Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said the last item to complete is the fence. If weather permits, he said the contractor expects to finish the job today.
The two-rail scarf fence will surround the parking lot and, hopefully, prevent vehicles from driving off the lot.
"I went by there (Friday) and it's looking good," Doyle said. "They're making good progress."
Once the fence is completed, Doyle said the plan is to reopen the parking lot.
