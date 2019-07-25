FLORENCE— The popular "Handy's Church" event returns each year to the W.C. Handy Music Festival, giving homage to William Christopher Handy's family's association with gospel music.
Secular music was strictly forbidden when Handy was growing in Florence. His father and grandfather were ministers. According to Handy's autobiography, "Father of the Blues," it was his mother's side of the family who helped him express his love of the kind of music and rhythms that were banned from his religious family.
Despite that, Handy never forgot his roots or appreciation for gospel music, and the festival each year includes several events featuring gospel and religious performers. The return to "Handy's Church" is always a crowd favorite.
Also among the many festival events Wednesday were the Counts Brothers Master Class, featuring The Thompson Trio, and Music and Munchin' in Muscle Shoals featuring C.C. Jags.
For information on festival events, go to wchandymusicfestival.com.
