BARTON — Nobody was injured but a Wednesday morning fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Hampton Lane in western Colbert County.
Cherokee Fire Chief Darrin Hogeland said firefighters received a call about a residential fire at 9:30 a.m. He said the call originally came to the Barton Fire Department, which has a mutual aid agreement with Cherokee and surrounding volunteer fire departments.
He said a couple in their 40s lived in the house, but did not own it. He said they had only been gone about 30 minutes when the fire was reported.
"Their 98-year-old neighbor actually found the fire," Hogeland said.
He said the one-story home with a basement is located at 116 Hampton Lane, just off Garner Lane east of Cherokee.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby said the residence is off the road that leads to the Cane Creek boat ramp.
Hogeland said there was nothing suspicious about the blaze, and at this time he's listing the cause as "undetermined."
"We believe it started in one of the front bedrooms," Hogeland said. "We contained it to that end of the house, but there was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the house."
Hogeland said the Red Cross was notified because the family occupying the house has been displaced. He said no pets were injured in the fire.
Hogeland said when he arrived Barton firefighters were inside fighting the blaze, so he helped coordinate the effort outside.
Additional firefighters arrived from Cherokee, Locust Shores, Highway 247 and Riverton-Rose Trail volunteer fire departments.
Hogeland said the Muscle Shoals Fire Department sent personnel to help refill air packs for the firefighters.
"There was a pretty hefty interior attack," the chief said.
No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.
