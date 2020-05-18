MONTGOMERY — While the northern part of the state is having some rainfall this morning, 15 counties in south Alabama are under a fire danger advisory.
The Alabama Forestry Commission issued the advisory last week covering 15 counties including Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston in the state's Wiregrass region, which encompasses parts of southeastern Alabama, southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.
The advisory also covers Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington counties.
"Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds, are creating dangerous wildfire behavior," the commission said in a news release Thursday. "Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve."
The extended weather forecast shows only a slight chance of rain, mainly isolated thunderstorms, through Memorial Day weekend, The Dothan Eagle reported.
