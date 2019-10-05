OAKLAND — An early morning fire destroyed about 100 bales of cotton at the Vaden Gin in Oakland, Fire Chief Chris Brewer said.
Brewer said the round cotton bales were stacked in an area outside the gin, which is located at the intersection of Lauderdale 2 and Lauderdale 15.
He said the cause of the fire is unknown. The Oakland, Central and Waterloo volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
"They put 9,000 gallons of water on it," Brewer said of the fire, which started about 2 a.m.
The fire was still burning around 4 p.m. Saturday, he said.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said fire departments also worked several grass fires in the county Saturday.
Brewer said the Alabama Forestry Department is recommending no outside burning at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.