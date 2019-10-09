TUSCUMBIA — Tuesday night was Colbert County's turn to show off its firefighting apparatus during the Colbert County Fire Prevention Parade.
The parade, which celebrates National Fire Prevention Week, offered children a chance to learn about how to respond in the event of a fire. Fire Prevention Week is a chance for firefighters to remind people how to prevent and survive a house fire.
The Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments also used the opportunity to dedicate its firefighters monument, and recognize five firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
