Safety tips for fireworks
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wants the public to remember fireworks can be dangerous and can cause burns and eye injuries if used improperly.
The commission offers these safety tips:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, and always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.
• Back up to a safe distance after lighting fireworks, and never place any part of your body directly over a device when lighting the fuse.
• Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket, or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• Douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson expects to receive a few calls this week from residents being disturbed by fireworks, but most people understand it's part of the Fourth of July holiday.
Fireworks can be legally shot in unincorporated parts of the Shoals, but if it's past 10 or 11 p.m., Williamson said a deputy will be dispatched to tell the person shooting them it's time to stop.
"If they're shooting them in the middle of the night, they're disturbing the peace," the sheriff said.
Inside the city limits, the rules vary from place to place.
Fireworks can legally be sold in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, but not in Muscle Shoals. They can be sold outside incorporated areas of Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
According to the Florence Police Department Facebook page, fireworks may be shot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 10, except on July 4, when they can be fired until 11 p.m.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said fireworks fall under the city's noise ordinance and can be shot until 11 p.m. They cannot, however, be shot in Spring Park or any other city-owned park, including cemeteries.
In Sheffield, Police Chief Ricky Terry said fireworks can be used until 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 5, and until 11 p.m. on July 4.
He said police reply to a few calls about noise on Independence Day.
"Everybody knows it's the Fourth," Terry said. "They're really not going to call and complain too much."
Even though fireworks are illegal in Muscle Shoals, Police Chief Clint Reck said residents still shoot them.
"We'll have several calls," he said. "We ask people to stop and advise them of the city ordinance."
Logan asks that residents be considerate of neighbors with small pets, or military veterans who might be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
"Even though it's legal, this is where being a good neighbor and being considerate comes into play," Logan said.
Amanda Green, who helps operate a fireworks stand on Cloverdale Road for Bridgeway Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals, said proceeds from sales are used to fund a mission trip to Uganda.
She said fireworks sales pick up up closer to the Fourth of July, and they often sell out many items by the end of Independence Day.
Green said the old staples — firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles and smoke bombs — are still popular.
Co-worker Andie Pate showed off a "Big 'Mater," a large tomato-shaped device that fires shots for five minutes.
Pate said customers can register to win a large "American Pride" assortment that will be given away on the Fourth of July.
