MUSCLE SHOALS — A representative of the professional services company Volkert, told members of the Shoals Solid Waste Authority on Friday he is continuing his assessment of a private landfill in Cherokee.
Theo Johnson told the three members in attendance he needs a new aerial photograph of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill located in Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
Johnson said he needs a property appraiser with experience in determining the value of a landfill.
"Appraising a landfill site is a little more in depth and more in detail," Johnson said.
He said he might have to go outside the Shoals to find someone with those qualifications.
Purchasing the landfill in Cherokee is one option the authority is considering to replace the existing landfill, which is quickly approaching the end of its lifespan. Seeking other sites in the Shoals is another option.
Johnson said he hopes to have the assessment completed in a couple of weeks if he gets the information he needs.
The authority's engineer, John Simmons, said the landfill has roughly two years left before it is full.
Johnson told authority members he will confer with members of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management about the process for transferring a landfill permit from one owner to another.
The authority hired Volkert to assess the landfill so they would have an independent assessment of the landfill's current and future value.
