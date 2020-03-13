MONTGOMERY — Alabama's first case of COVID-19 is a person in Montgomery County who recently traveled to another area where the virus was present, according to State Health officer Scott Harris.
Harris has declined to release the individual's age or their previous health status at this time.
He said the case is the only positive test at this time.
"Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the coronavirus," Gov. Kay Ivey said. "As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount."
Ivey said the state has taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case.
"Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use common sense to watch out for themselves and others," the governor said. "We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and well-being of all Alabamians."
