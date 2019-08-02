Arthur Layne and his wife, Tina, walked their daughter inside Thursday for her first day at Highland Park Elementary School, and they had a tough time leaving.
This was their second child they had to drop off for the day, but it didn’t make sending her off any easier.
“It’s nerve-racking, especially for a new kid,” Arthur said. “Just not knowing what’s going on can be scary. I want them to do well and make friends.”
Molly Vacca shared similar feelings when parting ways with her son, who had been crying.
“I don’t know what it is,” Vacca said. “He’s done kindergarten and preschool, but it's just some kids, on this very first day, everything is just so new and different. They kind of break down a little bit.”
The return to school will always bring about a mixture of emotions. While it is true that a few tears will be shed as parents hug their children goodbye, it typically doesn’t last long. Often, the reluctance to part ways is replaced with excitement.
Second-grader Gatlin Shedd said he couldn’t wait to see his classmates and meet new people.
“Everything pretty much,” Shedd said of what he was looking forward to. “I like recess because we go outside and play on the playground. The second-grade playground is smaller than the first grader's, but we have more slides and monkey bars.”
The teachers played a huge role in making the first-graders and second-graders feel welcomed. Early Thursday morning, they lined the hallways, greeting parents and their kids as they came inside the school.
Jamie Hays, a second-grade teacher, said she had planned on reading students the book “First Day Jitters” by Julie Danneberg, and to help them get rid of those first day of school butterflies.
“We'll also do four corners,” Hays said. “We'll play games where they have to ask a question and they have to find a person who has that answer. They have to find someone and talk to them. These are really good icebreakers, and a great way to make friends.”
For all school personnel, making the kids feel at home is important.
"I just want the kids to feel love and cared for," Principal Wes Pounders said. "We want them to grow academically, emotionally and socially. We really want to partner with the parents and help make them the best kids they can be.”
