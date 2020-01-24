MUSCLE SHOALS — First Metro Bankhas announced the addition of a new branch with a modern look and feel, plus an array of full, semi-assisted and self-service banking options.
The new branch is located at 2402 Avalon Ave.
First Metro Bank has branches throughout Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Limestone counties.
The new branch also shares the building with a new location of Singing River Dentistry.
A grand opening will be held for both businesses at noon on Jan. 31. The public is invited to attend.
