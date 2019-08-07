FLORENCE — The coliseum on Veterans Drive was a family fun place to be Tuesday night, but there was a greater goal behind the free games and food.
National Night Out was hosted by the Florence Police Department with the goal of building better relationships between the public and law enforcement officers.
From 7 to 9 p.m., children played inflatable sand enjoyed free drinks and activities with the department's specialty units.
Organizers say children benefit especially from casual, fun interaction with first responders, and the event allowed children to also see equipment responders used each day. Officers and first responders took the time to explain safety issues with children and their families.
Bobby Champagne’s Allstate office provided another safety opportunity — Operation KidSafe, where digital imagery equipment was on hand to provide parents with a free safety kit for their child that includes a photograph and digital fingerprints and a photograph. Parents who participated were given a high-quality, paper-sized printout to provide to law enforcement in the event the child goes missing. The process is private with no database or records stored.
