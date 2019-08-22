FLORENCE — Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating this evening near McFarland Park.
At approximately 6:20 p.m., police received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a body floating on the banks of McFarland Park on Cypress Creek, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Police and Florence Fire Rescue searched the area and found the body of a black male, whose age is estimated at 30-45 years old, Holmes said.
“He was wearing glasses and had New Balance tennis shoes, a T-shirt and gym shorts," Holmes said. "He appeared to have an Ace-style bandage on his leg. He may have recently been treated for an injury to his right foot.”
Police ask anyone with information or who has a family member or friend matching this description to call dispatch at 256-760-6610.
