SHEFFIELD — A break in the 38-inch wastewater line running along the Tennessee River was expected to be fixed by Tuesday night, said a contractor involved in the repairs.
Sheffield Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Tommy Barnes said treatment plant employees noticed an abnormality in the normal flow of the line after river levels dipped below flood stage Monday night.
The pipe had been underwater for weeks during recent flooding that sent the river nearly 7 1/2 feet above flood stage.
An inspection of the wastewater line revealed two sections of pipe came apart at a coupling after a clamp broke. Barnes speculated floodwaters, an air pocket or debris in the water could have caused the clamp to fail, causing the two sections to shift, allowing wastewater to pour into the river.
"The rapid rise in the river probably had something to do with it," he said.
Barnes said Sheffield Utilities immediately notified the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He said ADEM sent inspectors from the Decatur Field Office to the scene Tuesday.
According to ADEM's online Sewer Overflow Map, the spill is classified as being in the 500,000 to 750,000 category. The spill was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to ADEM.
Barnes said they contacted Craig Construction, which is one of the utility's emergency response contractors, to repair the break.
By Tuesday night, Craig Construction had set a series of beams around the wastewater line so workers could hoist the two sections back into place and repair the clamp, or "saddle hardware," that was attached to a concrete support pillar.
Marc Dempsey, a co-owner of Craig Construction, said it would take longer to set up the beams than it would to reconnect the two sections of pipe.
The break in the line was near a small marina used by residents of the Ridge Pointe subdivision near Riverfront Park.
Barnes said a Sheffield Electricity Department tree-trimming crew had to clear brush and small trees from the site so the contractor could get to the area.
Barnes said the break was likely the reason they were seeing such a large volume of water passing through the wastewater treatment plant during the flood. The plant normally processes about 1 million gallons of wastewater per day, but was treating sometimes more than 6 million gallons per day due to storm water infiltration.
He said the Colbert County Health Department was also notified of the spill, and signs were erected near the pipe warning anglers or anyone else that a spill occurred.
Lynn Battle, ADEM's chief of external affairs, said it appears Sheffield Utilities followed the proper protocol after the spill was discovered.
"We're still monitoring the situation," she said.
She could not comment on whether Sheffield Utilities could face a fine for the spill.
"Right now, we're still gathering information so there is no information on enforcement at this time," Battle said.
She said if residents encounter a suspected wastewater spill or leak, they should notify their local utility company, ADEM or the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.