A Sunday rainstorm drenched the Shoals and water flowed over some Colbert County roadways, but went down relatively quickly, County Engineer Jeremy Robison said.
"It wasn't too bad," Robison said. "We have seven or eight places that went underwater (Sunday) evening. Most of it went down pretty fast."
He said the majority of the flooding occurred in the eastern part of the county.
Robison blamed some of the flooding on storm drains clogged by fallen leaves, sticks and branches. Previous rains, he said, brought debris to the ditches, which eventually clogs storm drains.
He said the Road Department had two crews cleaning out ditches and storm drains the past two weeks.
Robison said the ground is still saturated from recent rain.
The rainfall was enough to flood Cassie Davis Street again, but Robison said water did not enter a home that had been flooded in the past.
Robison said a sink hole the Road Department cleaned did not appear to be draining the standing water as well as expected. He hopes an engineering study will offer some advice on how to alleviate the flooding in that area.
"We're making progress on that project," he said. "We're going to find something."
Assistant Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Hitt said the flooding occurred in the usual areas, but there was also flooding on LaGrange Road and Lakeview Lane in the town of Littleville.
"We did have two trees down," Hitt said.
He said floodwaters receded once the storms moved out of the area.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said there was street flooding in some of the usual places, including Jackson Highway, but no major flooding.
He said the Street and Sanitation Department and Sheffield Utilities have used cameras to view storm drains in trouble spots. The city has replaced damaged drainage culverts and cleaned catch basins.
"Maybe some of the few things we've done are helping, but I think we've got a ways to go," Sanford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.