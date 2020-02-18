MONTGOMERY — In response to recent flooding throughout the state, Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in all 67 Alabama counties.
The state of emergency went into effect at noon today.
"The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state," Ivey said in a prepared statement. "We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a state of emergency.
"This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state and I am confident it will aid in the efforts already happening on the local level."
The governor also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency's Emergency Operations Center, as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by the ongoing flooding and impact of the recent flooding.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said the declaration doesn't significantly impact Colbert County at this time.
"It's not a disaster declaration," Smith said.
The governor said local education officials can appeal to the state superintendent of education for relief in fulfilling the school calendar with respect to student days, employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.
Smith said he has advised County Engineer Jeremy Robison to keep track of extraordinary damage to roads and bridges as the water recedes.
"The state of emergency gives us a bit of a grey area or leeway in doing emergency repairs," Smith said. "It gets some balls rolling if we get a declaration."
