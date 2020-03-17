The ABC Beverages stores located at 4140 Florence Boulevard, Florence, and 508 East Second St., Sheffield, are on the list of 78 stores the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has announced will be closing, effective today.
Hours at other ABC stores across the state are being reduced in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
There are about 170 stores statewide.
“Because of staffing requirements and health concerns, we believe that closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” ABC’s government relations manager Dean Argo said in an email.
Argo said staff at the shuttered stores would be moved to others nearby.
Stores remaining nearby open will operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., he said.
Starting Wednesday, all stores will operate as “over the counter,” Argo said, to keep distance between customers and employees. No more than five customers at a time will be allowed in a store.
Customers will not be allowed to get products from store shelves. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve it and bring it to check out.
Customers are being asked to pay with credit and debit cards, not cash.
“Over the last week or so sales have been on the uptick,” Argo told Alabama Daily News on Monday. “I’m not saying that that is directly related to COVID-19 but I will say that sales are increasing.”
The complete list of stores in District 12 that are closing include:
• Store 74, Sheffield
• Store 149, Florence
• Store 19, Decatur
• Store 48, Madison
• Store 151, Huntsville
• Store 243, Hartselle
