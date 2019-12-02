FLORENCE — The Florence Arts and Museums will be having a book sale this month at each of their locations.
Books sold in the gift shops at each location will be available for 25% off the sticker price.
The sale will begin Tuesday and continue until Dec. 31.
Hours are: Kennedy-Douglass Art Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; Rosenbaum House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday; Florence Indian Mound Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; Pope’s Tavern Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.