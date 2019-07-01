FLORENCE — The Cox Creek Parkway canoe/kayak launch parking lot will remain closed until a perimeter fence is constructed, Gas, Water and Waste Water Department Manager Mike Doyle said.
Doyle said while the new parking lot is closed kayakers can carry their boats through the parking lot to access Cypress Creek.
The new lot was closed after a fire hydrant and landscaping bed were damaged.
"We're just trying to keep vehicles out of the parking lot until it's finished," Doyle said.
He said the landscaping contractor still has to finish the landscaping around the perimeter and repair the damaged landscaping bed. The same contractor will also install the perimeter fence. That contract will be on the Tuesday City Council agenda.
"People keep running off into the landscaping on the perimeter," he said.
The parking lot has been striped, including a blue striped handicapped space, and signage has been added.
Doyle said it's unlikely the parking lot will be open during the Fourth of July.
