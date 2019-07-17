FLORENCE — Florence City Schools has posted for a new “communications coordinator” position in their administrative department.
The creation of the new position will change the school system's salary schedule and organizational chart, though no other employees will be affected by the change, according to Assistant Superintendent and CSFO Connie Wallace.
The Florence City Schools Board of Education approved the changes July 9 at its regular board meeting.
The proposed salary schedule had previously been approved at the board’s June meeting, which Wallace said happens annually, but required additional review and approval with the new position.
Wallace said the recent departure of the employee who regularly handled similar tasks gave the school system a chance to revisit the role and create a new position immersed in these communications-related responsibilities.
“We had the ability to look in a different direction and hire a communications coordinator,” she said.
The job posting indicates an annual salary of about $54,000. The new hire, expected to start in August, will report to the superintendent.
The main goal of the communications coordinator will be to develop stories highlighting the achievements of the system — mainly through programs, students, teachers and other staff — and share those stories with the public through the news media and social media.
The new hire will also be expected to make public information more accessible, and assist the leadership team as it works to effectively communicate with the community and increase support of the school district.
