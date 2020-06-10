FLORENCE — Expanding the Downtown Florence Entertainment District to seven days a week has allowed local restaurants to increase the number of patrons they can serve.
The Florence City Council approved the change on May. 19.
Even though restaurants are now able to serve dine-in customers, social distancing guidelines have limited the number of patrons they can serve.
"Some of the restaurants aren't open at all," Downtown Florence Alliance Director Stephanie Vess said. "Some restaurants are so small they can't justify seating inside. Having drinks to go lets them provide full service."
Vess said the ordinance allows customers to have a to-go drink, which allows them to stroll around downtown while they wait for a table. She said customers can't take the drink inside a business, but are free to enjoy it outside.
For Jack White, owner of Jack's Bistro on Mobile Street, having the ordinance in place means he can serve more people.
"We've got tables outside spread up and down the street here because I think people are more comfortable sitting outside," White said."That way if they would like something to drink, we can do it in a blue cup and they can have it at their table."
The entertainment district hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
City officials have indicated that although the ordinance was expanded in response to the coronavirus, it isn't necessarily a temporary measure.
"It does not have a closing time on it," Mayor Steve Holt said, adding that the measure was aimed at helping local restaurants expand their curbside service. "We'll do anything we can to help our local businesses."
He said the city has seen no negative repercussions since the change.
Vess said the way the ordinance was written allows the city council to change it at any time if problems arrive.
"Once we recover, or if there are any issues, the city can undo it just as quickly as it did it," she said.
Holt said city officials are adopting a wait and see attitude toward whether the expanded hours will become permanent.
"So far, on the weekends it's gone extremely well," he said. "We'll see how it goes daily and take a look at it down the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.