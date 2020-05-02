FLORENCE — The Florence Fire Department has received an order of new air packs that will allow it to equip each truck in the department's five fire stations with upgraded air packs, Fire Chief Jeff Perkins said.
Each air pack costs about $6,000 and each air tank or "bottle" can cost up to $1,000 each. Each pack has two bottles of compressed air.
"We had budgeted to replace our air packs," Perkins said. "These air packs are these guys' lifeline when they go into a house."
He said the department has needed to upgrade its air packs for some time. He said the last time they bought new packs was about 13 years ago.
Perkins said each fire truck will have enough air packs for the number of firefighters that are normally on it. Each firefighter will have a new mask that is is compatible with the new packs, he said.
While the air packs can last several years, Perkins said manufacturers often make improvements and upgrades to their products.
The chief said the department will continue to use the existing air packs for training purposes. They can also be used by new firefighters attending rookie school.
Perkins thanked the mayor and City Council for approving the purchase of the equipment.
The Florence Fire department has 81 firefighters involved in fire suppression operations.
