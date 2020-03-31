ARABIAN SEA — Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd Class Dylan Young, a resident of Florence, is currently serving on the USS Harry Truman in the Arabian Sea.
Young is a graduate of Florence High School who attended Alabama State University, where he competed in track and field.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points, according to Megan Brown of the Media Outreach Department of the Navy Office of Community Outreach, based in Millington, Tennessee.
