FLORENCE — You'll have the opportunity to see a parade with floats and a high school band today through downtown.
Florence High School homecoming parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will meander through the downtown district. A community pep rally will take place after the parade in Wilson Park.
Some themes of the floats – created by high school students – include Candy Land and Monopoly.
The Florence Falcons will take on Austin High School in Braly Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
