FLORENCE — City officials will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at the Cypress Creek Canoe and Kayak Access Area at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Holt, Florence City Council members and Gas and Water/Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle will be present at the event.
"We are excited about the completion of our newest water access that gives our community even more ways to enjoy our beautiful city," city spokeswoman Rachel Mansell Koonce said.
The Cypress Creek Canoe & Kayak Access Area is located at 1981 Cox Creek Parkway at the intersection of the parkway and Jackson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.